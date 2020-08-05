According to Poloo, Miss Forson has ditched an acting role because she realized that she (Akuapem Poloo) was going to be featured in the same movie as well. The young actress shed tears over the issue and dared Lydia Forson to deny it.

Akuapem Poloo

Poloo also recounted that "Something has happened before at Golden Movie Awards. When I was asked to go and present an award something happened behind the backstage," she said as revealed that the Lydia Forson boycotted performing a role at the awards ceremony just because she realized that she (Poloo) was on the programme as well.

READ ALSO: Why haven't you given him a child? - Angry Tracey Baokye shamelessly shames rival

In reaction to the story published by pulse.com.gh, Lydia Forson has reacted with a tweet saying that "these allegations are completely false. Both producers and organizers will confirm this. There’s enough room under the sun for all of us to shine. My truth".