Mahama invited me to his office and advised me not to engage in politics - LilWin (VIDEO)

During an interview with Oyerepa TV, he details how he doesn't like the acrimony that comes with politics. The actor adds that supporting a political party would have also hindered his vision of owning a school for all.

“For me I don’t do politics, I am an asset to the nation, so I love everybody. NPP belongs to us and NDC also belongs to us but since I was young, I said to myself that I will never engage myself in politics because I knew I will be a proprietor of a school one day.

"And per our kind of politics, if you join one party then the other tends to hate you, so if I have this vision then I shouldn’t engage myself in politics because the school children will be mixed from all political backgrounds both NPP and NDC", he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the actor, he even encountered representatives from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 election campaigns.

However, it was former President Mahama who played a role in solidifying his decision to stay away from politics.

“And my vision indeed came to pass, so during the 2016 campaign season, I met both NPP and NDC but one person who reenergized my stance not to do politics as I had vowed previously was Mahama, former president, at the time he was the sitting president.

He continued that “he pleaded with me that other movie stars have been aligning themselves politically... and that no matter what, I will be approached…so, he purposely invited me to advise me against joining politics because I am young and have a brighter future ahead.

He said I should leave them (politicians) to fight their own battles as NPP and NDC. He said that he could have paid me to do a campaign for him but I should stay away from politics.” Hear more from him in the video below.