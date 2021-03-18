She made this submission in a Twitter rant today following the backlash Prince Davido Osei received for criticising the Nana Addo-led government’s decision to tax Ghanaians who enjoyed the free Covid-19 relief packages.

On Monday, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Ghana spent about ¢19 billion on Covid-19 related issues and that includes the relief package on the utilities – water and electricity.

“But that 19 billion cedis has to be paid for at some point, the liabilities we have incurred has to be paid for,” he told JoyNews.

This decision has been criticised by many, including Prince David Osei who played a vital role in Nana Akufo-Addo’s re-election in December last year. But he wasn’t spared when he criticised the government in a Facebook post early this week.

Reacting to this, Lydia Forson said Mahama was more tolerant to criticisms as compared to Nana Addo and that ‘it’s always disheartening to see the very people who encouraged us to speak up, now try to drown/silence our voices.’

“Truth is, so many of us were only vocal during Mahama’s government because he(they) seemed more tolerant to criticism,” she tweeted Thursday. “This government (and their followers) in comparison seem more intolerant to opposing opinions and criticism. This is unfortunately why many don’t say as much.”

“As someone who was openly critical of the NDC/Mahama when they were in power; it’s always disheartening to see the very people who encouraged us to speak up, now try to drown/silence our voices,” she continued. “Our president encourages us to be citizens and not spectators- not so?”

She further stated: “Unlike some; I don’t wish any government failure, I mean why would I when like many other Ghanaians, I will feel the effects. I want every government to succeed because their success will impact my life positively. I wish people would understand this and not be so partisan.”

And concluded: Anyway, Continue to be citizens and not spectators. Our president said so! Good day.”