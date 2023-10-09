M.anifest surprises audience with electrifying show at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

With his trademark flow and thought-provoking lyrics, M.anifest left a lasting impression on the attendees, making the night even more memorable.

The unexpected performance added an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded event.

M.anifest is known for his contributions to the Ghanaian and African music scenes, and his surprise performance at the Pulse Influencer Awards was a testament to his talent and dedication to the craft.

His appearance added to the overall success and entertainment value of the awards ceremony, leaving the audience buzzing with excitement.

The highly anticipated 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, held at the Accra Marriott Hotel on Saturday, October 7, 2023, was a dazzling affair filled with glamor, style, and vibrant colors.

In its third edition, themed "The Golden Era: Bold and Elegant," this awards ceremony brought together a constellation of stars, favorite influencers, and content creators, all resplendent in their captivating attire, eager to be celebrated for their remarkable achievements.