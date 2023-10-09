ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

M.anifest surprises audience with electrifying show at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest pulled a surprise performance at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023.

M.anifest
M.anifest

The audience was taken by surprise as M.anifest graced the stage, showcasing his lyrical prowess and stage presence.

Recommended articles

With his trademark flow and thought-provoking lyrics, M.anifest left a lasting impression on the attendees, making the night even more memorable.

The unexpected performance added an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded event.

ADVERTISEMENT

M.anifest is known for his contributions to the Ghanaian and African music scenes, and his surprise performance at the Pulse Influencer Awards was a testament to his talent and dedication to the craft.

His appearance added to the overall success and entertainment value of the awards ceremony, leaving the audience buzzing with excitement.

The highly anticipated 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, held at the Accra Marriott Hotel on Saturday, October 7, 2023, was a dazzling affair filled with glamor, style, and vibrant colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its third edition, themed "The Golden Era: Bold and Elegant," this awards ceremony brought together a constellation of stars, favorite influencers, and content creators, all resplendent in their captivating attire, eager to be celebrated for their remarkable achievements.

This prestigious event applauded the outstanding influencers from various niches, including beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more. The night was a spectacular celebration of the best and brightest in the online realm.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

S3fa

I don’t owe anybody an explanation – Sefa on questions about her body

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)