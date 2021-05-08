RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Men who disrespect and abuse women should think twice - Akrobeto (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian award-winning actor Akwesi Boadi, otherwise known as Akrobeto, has warned men who abuse women to put an end to it and start showing respect to them because they play influential role among humanity.

Akrobeto celebrates women
Akrobeto celebrates women Pulse Ghana

According to Akrobeto, women deserve huge credit after God for their role in procreation, adding that all the prominent people in Ghana were born by women.

Recommended articles

He made this statement on his latest episode of ‘The Real News’ – a Mother’s Day edition – on UTV.

"Women are struggling. Men should learn to respect women,” Akrobeto, garbed in kaba and slit paired with a wig, said on his show. “Apart from God – who created the first men – women are the ones who gave birth to all the people in the world. So, men, don't maltreat women. Let's respect them and, praise and lift them when they achieve success.”

He continued: “The men who abuse, disrespect, disgrace and don't regard women should think twice. Women brought all men to this earth. Prominent people like Nana Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama, Otumfour Osei Tutu, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, Osei Kwame Despite, and myself, Akrobeto, were born by women.”

“So, why don't we respect women?” he quizzed.

Watch Akrobeto praise women on his show below.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]