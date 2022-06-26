RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Michael Blackson defends presidential bid; says I have what it take (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

American-Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, is confident he has what it takes to be President of Ghana.

According to Mr Blackson, he does not mind renouncing his American citizenship to run for president in Ghana - a serious statement we are not taking for joke because the comedian did not say it on stage, he said in a GBC interview.

In the interview conducted by Kafui Dey, the comic actor said he has the potential to be a Ghanaian president because the people want him and as he's got the ability to help the people.

I believe that when running for president, people have to want you. ‘Mike, we need you, we like what you believe in, we like what you are doing, we know you could be a great president.’

“‘You seem to care about us, to care about everybody’ – and I think that is what a real president is all about. It’s caring about everybody,” Michael said.

The comedian who doubles as a philanthropist added that on many occasions he has worked in the interest of the people that need him the most, hence, he is ready to do more if even it will cost him to renounce his American citizenship.

I don’t care about American citizenship. I was in America for over 30 years, and I just became a citizen six months ago.

“I don’t try to fight so hard to get it because, in America, especially in this new era, it’s all about being different. People like difference, and I have been claiming ‘Africanism’ since day one,” he said. Hear more from him in an excerpt of the interview below.

Selorm Tali

