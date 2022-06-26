Michael Blackson defends presidential bid; says I have what it take (WATCH)

In the interview conducted by Kafui Dey, the comic actor said he has the potential to be a Ghanaian president because the people want him and as he's got the ability to help the people.

“I believe that when running for president, people have to want you. ‘Mike, we need you, we like what you believe in, we like what you are doing, we know you could be a great president.’

“‘You seem to care about us, to care about everybody’ – and I think that is what a real president is all about. It’s caring about everybody,” Michael said.

The comedian who doubles as a philanthropist added that on many occasions he has worked in the interest of the people that need him the most, hence, he is ready to do more if even it will cost him to renounce his American citizenship.

“I don’t care about American citizenship. I was in America for over 30 years, and I just became a citizen six months ago.