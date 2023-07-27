Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 auditions beckons! welcome to the #BloomSeason

Ladies are expected to be in plain colorful tank tops, jeans and heels. This year's edition, dubbed the "Bloom Season," promises to be an unforgettable experience for all participants.

Ahead of the Open Call Audition however, the scouting process begun with the Tag a Queen campaign.

The campaign was activated 4 weeks ago on social media where the general public was tasked to tag their next queen by posting their pictures and tagging #malaikagh2023.

26 ladies have been successfully selected by the scout team and they automatically make it to the semi final stage of the audition process together with the ladies who will make it from the Open call audition.

The ladies at this stage will meet the seasons judges and the successful ones then proceed to the next stage; ‘Finishing School’ and subsequently, the final ladies to enter the competition proper will be announced.

Being a part of Miss Malaika Ghana is not only about winning the prestigious Crown, the Cash, and the Car, it is also an opportunity for personal growth and development.

Throughout the competition, delegates will have the chance to learn from industry professionals, refine their skills, and discover their true potential.

The journey they embark on during the show will not only shape them as individuals but also open doors to new opportunities in various fields.

The Miss Malaika Ghana pageant has gained a reputation for producing women who exude elegance and class. The competition celebrates inner beauty as much as outer beauty, placing equal importance on intelligence, grace, and poise.

Contestants are encouraged to embrace their unique qualities and use them to make a positive impact in their communities.

For those who are passionate about making a difference and leaving a lasting legacy, Miss Malaika Ghana offers a platform to do just that. The winner of this prestigious beauty reality show becomes an ambassador for various charitable causes. The opportunities for personal and professional growth that come with this title are immeasurable.

As the bloom season approaches, all eyes are on the Tigon Creative studios, where dreams will be realized, and stars will be born.

The Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 audition is not just a chance to showcase beauty, but an opportunity to learn, develop, grow, and ultimately bloom into the best version of oneself.

So, mark your calendars for Saturday, 29th of July 2023 and get ready to shine on that stage.