The actress made this known via an Instagram post in which she mentioned that she sometimes think of quitting social media. "Ever feel like Quitting Social Media? The irony is not lost on me at all, sharing a thought on quitting Social media on a Social Media Platform," she wrote.

The curvaceous actress continued that "Yes I do love Social Media and all its utility to Social Relationships, Brand Positioning and even wealth creation. BUT On the dark side is a whole other world that makes me wanna delete the apps and drop my phone in a bin sometimes".

Explaining the dark side of her social media life, Meosha wrote: "THE TROLLS (I Need a Special Award for being the Most Trolled Person in Ghana), the Social Pressure, the edited reality (Guilty as charged) and the overbearing overdose of information can have its own impact."

Moesha Boduong's photo for her birthday celebration

However, in the post seen by pulse.com.gh, she adds that "I DO NOT THINK I will leave social media any time soon, but on this Monday I just wanted to throw in the Question and spark the Conversation. How do we Use Social Media Profitably and Not let Social Media USE us?"

