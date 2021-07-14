Moesha Boduong’s pastor breaks his silence after Ayisha Modi threatened to expose him

Pastor Gabby Ibe posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page a few hours after Ayisha Modi’s threat.

In the post, he showed gratitude to Jesus Christ for everything He has done for him.

“My KING, My LORD, My SAVIOUR, My ALL, JESUS CHRIST!” he wrote. “I just want to thank you for who you are, what you do and how much of your love that flows through me.”

He also thanked Jesus Christ for having His DNA in his spirit.

“Deeply grateful that you chose me as one of your dear son's, thank you Father for the DNA of your Spirit that is in me. I stand as a brand plucked out of the fire, the Lion of the tribe of Judah gave birth to me and GRACE made me before I was born. THANK YOU LORD JESUS!” he concluded.

Meanwhile, model Victoria Michaels has warned people who are spreading ‘lies’ about her, Pastor Gabby Ibe and his church to stop.

She said Moesha is doing fine and that people should pray for salvation for her soul.

“My sister-in-Christ Maurecia @moeshaboduong is fine and in a place where is being taken care of and counselled. Please stop spreading lies about me, Pastor Gabriel, the church @wearerevelationint and the body of Christ,” she noted on Instagram.

“You all have no idea what is going on. My sister @queenafiaschwarzenegger knows more than anyone else that Maurecia called people to her home and gave things out to the poor for reasons I can’t share. I knew nothing about it until she mentioned it on phone. That’s all I can say for those spreading lies. You say properties were sold? Which properties are these? She has not given anything to the church or the pastor. No property has been sold and proceeds given to the church or the pastor. Family members of her choice know where she is and are working with the church to ensure she is well taken care of.”

She asked for forgiveness for those who are spreading ‘lies’ about Moesha, too.