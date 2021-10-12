Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

"Look at the bill they are passing, so will you sit down for somebody to just kill your child? I think that boy called Sam George is a mad man," she angrily said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

Angel Maxine with her Mother Pulse Ghana

According to her, when she gave birth to her son who now identifies as a woman, even the nurses claimed her child was a girl but did not accept that. She explains that she is a staunch Christian and Maxine's father is a Reverend, hence, they did everything to raise their child as a boy but it didn't work.

"From the beginning, it was easy because I am a Christian and a born again and a woman of God as that. And she was brought up in a Christian home, her dad too is a reverend minister so you can imagine it wasn't easy," she said.

Angel Maxine Pulse Ghana

She continued that "we did everything we could, I went before God, I fasted, I prayed, what God told me is He created her in his own image, that is all I heard from God so I took my son and he said I have a purpose for her to save people like her".

In the video that has gone viral, Maxine's mother alleged that "people like my son are in everyone's home, some are in parliament as well".