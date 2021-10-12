Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Maxine's mother is calling out mothers of Ghanaian transgenders to come out and speak against the anti-LGBTQ. According to her, they have not chosen to give birth to children who turned out to be transgender.
Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)
Mother of Angel Maxine, a popular Ghanaian transgender, has launched an attack on Sam George and all supporters of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.
"Look at the bill they are passing, so will you sit down for somebody to just kill your child? I think that boy called Sam George is a mad man," she angrily said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.
According to her, when she gave birth to her son who now identifies as a woman, even the nurses claimed her child was a girl but did not accept that. She explains that she is a staunch Christian and Maxine's father is a Reverend, hence, they did everything to raise their child as a boy but it didn't work.
"From the beginning, it was easy because I am a Christian and a born again and a woman of God as that. And she was brought up in a Christian home, her dad too is a reverend minister so you can imagine it wasn't easy," she said.
She continued that "we did everything we could, I went before God, I fasted, I prayed, what God told me is He created her in his own image, that is all I heard from God so I took my son and he said I have a purpose for her to save people like her".
In the video that has gone viral, Maxine's mother alleged that "people like my son are in everyone's home, some are in parliament as well".
She, therefore, asked Ghanaians to reconsider their position on the bill because she wants people who like her son to be accepted in society. Hear more from her in the video below.
