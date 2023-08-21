Mr Drew gifts his share of royalties to former label to show his 'gratitude'

When asked what the type of relationship he has with his ex-producer is like, Mr. Drew pointed out that they are on good terms and that his fans are more interested in his new music now that he's an independent artist.

“We’re cool. My fans are more concerned about the music; whether I’m giving them more or not. For them, if I don’t give the music…,” he told Giovanni Caleb, his host.

Speaking about being an independent artist, the Ghanaian hitmaker said that “It’s good; it’s fine. It’s not easy but we’re already in it so it’s very normal.”

Mr Drew used the platform to thank his ex-producer and revealed that out of gratitude, he leaves his royalties for the label.

“I want to use this platform to thank Highly Spiritual Music; Papa Kaywa for working with me for the past 5 years. It’s not been easy and I want to say thank you to him. I’m super grateful. I’m leaving my royalties with the label. I feel like that should be part of me being grateful and saying thank you to Highly Spiritual Music. I leave my share of royalties to the label,” he said.

The artist, known beyond music circles as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, has been in a dispute with the producer Kaywa since leaving his record label.

Kaywa, who also serves as the founder of Highly Spiritual, has accused the musician of ingratitude in the way he departed from the label.