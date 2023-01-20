ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Babatunde Lawal

It appears the relationship is hale and hearty, and the rumours are false.

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Mr. Eazi has dispelled rumours of a breakup with his fiancee, Temi Otedola.

It will be remembered that Temi Otedola penned a cryptic note while sharing a teary face a few days ago, sparking rumours of an engagement breakdown.

Neither of the couples has, however, responded to the buzz on social media until now.

The singer related to his fiancee's tweet, where she announced her ambassadorial deal with the fintech industry while sharing photos of herself. He retweeted with praising-hands emojis in response to the tweet.

"You're looking at @investbamboo newest ambassador. It's time to Dream, Invest & Live," she wrote.

From the look of things, the relationship appears hale and hearty, and the rumours are just that: rumours

