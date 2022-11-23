RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My father overthrew Nkrumah but deserves praise for the good things he did - Jackie Ankrah

Jackie Ankrah, who is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist and singer, says her father General J. A. Ankrah is not been appreciated enough by Ghanaians.

Jackie Ankrah
During an interview on Asaase 99.5 radio, the daughter of the former Ghanaian ruler said although her father overthrew Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he also did “so many things” for the country.

Recommended articles

According to the singer, Ghanaians should also remember her father when celebrating and remembering past leaders of the country.

General J. A. Ankrah
Jackie states that the former head of state Lieutenant General J A Ankrah inspired the new generation to do more for the country.

And just recently he was honoured at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, and when they wrote and spoke about him, I was proud because my father has done so many things that we don’t get told about because we rewrite history all the time.

But I think these are things that we must talk about to encourage one another and encourage the next generation," she said.

During the conversation hosted by Naa ashorkor, she continued that “we don’t talk about my father much, which is unfortunate because of the Nkrumah overthrow. My father was the first in many things, but my father was an amazing, remarkable, incredible soldier".

J A Ankrah was the chairman of the National Liberation Council from 1966 to 1969 and was Ghana’s first military head of state after he overthrew Dr Kwame Nkrumah alongside other members of the NLC.

