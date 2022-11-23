My father overthrew Nkrumah but deserves praise for the good things he did - Jackie Ankrah

According to the singer, Ghanaians should also remember her father when celebrating and remembering past leaders of the country.

General J. A. Ankrah Pulse Ghana

Jackie states that the former head of state Lieutenant General J A Ankrah inspired the new generation to do more for the country.

“And just recently he was honoured at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, and when they wrote and spoke about him, I was proud because my father has done so many things that we don’t get told about because we rewrite history all the time.”

“But I think these are things that we must talk about to encourage one another and encourage the next generation," she said.

During the conversation hosted by Naa ashorkor, she continued that “we don’t talk about my father much, which is unfortunate because of the Nkrumah overthrow. My father was the first in many things, but my father was an amazing, remarkable, incredible soldier".