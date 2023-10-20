ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I have 50 percent of whatever he's taking now' - Kuami Eugene finally collects his share

Dorcas Agambila

Kuami Eugene has disclosed that Mr. Drew has finally fulfilled his financial obligation of his contribution to the song, ‘Case’.

Kwami Eugene and Mr Drew
Kwami Eugene and Mr Drew

Recall that in September 2023, Kuami Eugene claimed that he had contributed to the creation of the song, including the hook and part of the second verse but alleged that Mr. Drew neither acknowledged his involvement nor compensated him.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Hitz FM’s 'Daybreak Hitz', Kuami Eugene explained that Mr. Drew had finally reached out to him and addressed the issue.

He added that Mr. Drew was not fully aware of the legal implications of releasing a song without the consent of the songwriter hence his mistake.

"He didn’t have a total knowledge of what he was doing. He didn’t know that if you put music out there without the consent of the one that wrote it, it’s illegal. So I won’t blame him. He is a brother, and I am glad he learned, and he hit me up right after everything. He’s given me my percentage."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuami Eugene had previously expressed his hope that Mr. Drew would respond to his messages and suggested providing a split sheet to facilitate an agreement on the song's proceeds.

He mentioned that he often writes songs for other artistes because he cannot sing all the songs he produces, especially when he feels a particular song suits the style of another artiste.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patricia poku

Patricia Poku Amankwah: 'I am not the richest woman in Ghana'

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo.

Shatta Wale disappointed me - Efia Odo reveals

Black Sherif

This is so cute: Black Sherif impressed as he teaches woman how to speak Twi

Kuami Eugene

'Everyone does it' - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations