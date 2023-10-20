'I have 50 percent of whatever he's taking now' - Kuami Eugene finally collects his share

Recall that in September 2023, Kuami Eugene claimed that he had contributed to the creation of the song, including the hook and part of the second verse but alleged that Mr. Drew neither acknowledged his involvement nor compensated him.
Kuami Eugene has disclosed that Mr. Drew has finally fulfilled his financial obligation of his contribution to the song, ‘Case’.
In an interview on Hitz FM’s 'Daybreak Hitz', Kuami Eugene explained that Mr. Drew had finally reached out to him and addressed the issue.
He added that Mr. Drew was not fully aware of the legal implications of releasing a song without the consent of the songwriter hence his mistake.
"He didn’t have a total knowledge of what he was doing. He didn’t know that if you put music out there without the consent of the one that wrote it, it’s illegal. So I won’t blame him. He is a brother, and I am glad he learned, and he hit me up right after everything. He’s given me my percentage."
Kuami Eugene had previously expressed his hope that Mr. Drew would respond to his messages and suggested providing a split sheet to facilitate an agreement on the song's proceeds.
He mentioned that he often writes songs for other artistes because he cannot sing all the songs he produces, especially when he feels a particular song suits the style of another artiste.
