'I have 50 percent of whatever he's taking now' - Kuami Eugene finally collects his share

In an interview on Hitz FM’s 'Daybreak Hitz', Kuami Eugene explained that Mr. Drew had finally reached out to him and addressed the issue.

He added that Mr. Drew was not fully aware of the legal implications of releasing a song without the consent of the songwriter hence his mistake.

"He didn’t have a total knowledge of what he was doing. He didn’t know that if you put music out there without the consent of the one that wrote it, it’s illegal. So I won’t blame him. He is a brother, and I am glad he learned, and he hit me up right after everything. He’s given me my percentage."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuami Eugene had previously expressed his hope that Mr. Drew would respond to his messages and suggested providing a split sheet to facilitate an agreement on the song's proceeds.