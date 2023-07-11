My musical success started after I left Sarkodie’s label – Strongman Burner

During his time with Sarkcess Music, Strongman released notable songs such as "Odasani," "Monster," "Vision," and "Baby Girl." In an interview with Kbn Nkansah, shared on Twitter by Ama Sadat, the rapper discussed how his career began to flourish after leaving the record label, leading to increased earnings and recognition.

According to Strongman, he started experiencing financial success in music around the time he was preparing to leave Sarkcess Music. He mentioned that prior to joining the label, he had some savings that could have been used to buy a car, but he chose to spend the money on other things instead.

“I think when I was about to leave Sarkcess was when I started to make money in music. Before Sarkcess, I had some money on money which I could use to buy a car but I didn’t and rather spent it on other things”, he said.

During the interview, Strongman expressed gratitude towards Sarkodie, the CEO of Sarkcess Music, for supporting his growth in the entertainment industry. However, he emphasized that he now feels more at peace in terms of creating music and other aspects of his life compared to his time with the label.

“After I left, there is no stress in life anymore. I am not saying Sarkodie did not help and I have never said that. If I was in Form 1 and when I was with Sarkcess, my level changed to Form two, and you don’t expect me to remain there.

"I have to fight harder and grow. Sarkcess helped me but at the level I am now, I am happy. It’s not about the money aspect but it’s more like I feel now my mind has been cleared of certain things”, he explained.