My negative comments about Agya Koo’s mansion was for hype, I lied – Oboy Siki

However, Oboy Siki has now made a shocking revelation, admitting that he intentionally orchestrated the attack on Agya Koo.

During an interview on Angel FM, he disclosed that he had collaborated with Big Akwes to initiate the derogatory remarks. Although Big Akwes hesitated, Oboy Siki took it upon himself to lead the charge and make the negative comments.

Furthermore, Oboy Siki confessed that he and Big Akwes often plan to target innocent celebrities who have achieved success to generate attention on social media. He referenced Big Akwes' recent feud with Oboy Frank Nero to support his statement, highlighting their deliberate efforts to create controversies for personal gain.