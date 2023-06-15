In an exclusive interview, Oboy Siki had initially claimed that Agya Koo funded his extravagant property with money received for endorsing Nana Addo's candidacy in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
My negative comments about Agya Koo’s mansion was for hype, I lied – Oboy Siki
Oboy Siki, has publicly confessed that his recent comments about Agya Koo's mansion were planned to gain attention.
Recommended articles
However, Oboy Siki has now made a shocking revelation, admitting that he intentionally orchestrated the attack on Agya Koo.
During an interview on Angel FM, he disclosed that he had collaborated with Big Akwes to initiate the derogatory remarks. Although Big Akwes hesitated, Oboy Siki took it upon himself to lead the charge and make the negative comments.
Furthermore, Oboy Siki confessed that he and Big Akwes often plan to target innocent celebrities who have achieved success to generate attention on social media. He referenced Big Akwes' recent feud with Oboy Frank Nero to support his statement, highlighting their deliberate efforts to create controversies for personal gain.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh