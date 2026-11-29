Top 5 Ghanaian Afrobeats songs of all time according to Billboard

Ghanaian music secured five spots on Billboard's list of the 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time. R2Bees and Wande Coal's smash hit 'Kiss Your Hand' led the pack at No. 13 alongside hits from Sarkodie, Fuse ODG, and Amaarae.

Ghanaian music has secured five entries in Billboard's list of the 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time, with R2Bees' collaboration with Nigerian singer Wande Coal, Kiss Your Hand, emerging as the highest-ranked Ghanaian-linked song at No. 13.

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The ranking, published by Billboard on August 19, 2025, celebrates songs that have helped shape the Afrobeats genre and expand its popularity beyond Africa.

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Other Ghanaian acts featured include Fuse ODG, Itz Tiffany, Sarkodie, Castro, Efya, Amaarae and MOLIY, with their songs appearing between 13th and 29th positions.

The list was compiled by Billboard's editors and contributors, who considered factors such as cultural impact, commercial success, popularity in the artists' home markets and the influence of the songs on the development of Afrobeats.

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Ghana's five highest-ranked songs

1. R2Bees ft. Wande Coal – 'Kiss Your Hand' (No. 13)

Released in 2009, Kiss Your Hand is a collaboration between Ghanaian music duo R2Bees and Nigerian singer Wande Coal. The song brought together Ghanaian and Nigerian musical styles and became one of the notable cross-border Afrobeats collaborations of its time. It is Ghana's highest-ranked entry on Billboard's list.

2. Fuse ODG ft. Itz Tiffany – 'Azonto' (No. 18)

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Fuse ODG's 2013 hit Azonto, featuring Itz Tiffany, helped take Ghana's popular Azonto dance and sound to international audiences. The song became closely associated with the dance movement that gained popularity in Ghana and beyond.

3. Sarkodie ft. Castro – 'Adonai' (No. 19)

Released in 2014 and produced by Killbeatz, Adonai combines Sarkodie's Twi rap with Castro's melodic vocals. The song became one of Sarkodie's most recognisable hits and remains an important collaboration in Ghanaian music. Its Billboard recognition also celebrates Castro's contribution to the industry.

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4. Mr Eazi & Efya – 'Skin Tight' (No. 26)

The 2015 collaboration brought together Nigerian-born musician Mr Eazi and Ghanaian singer Efya. The song helped popularise Mr Eazi's laid-back Banku Music sound, blending Ghanaian and Nigerian influences.

5. Amaarae & MOLIY – 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' (No. 29)

Released in 2020, Sad Girlz Luv Money brought together Ghanaian singers Amaarae and MOLIY. Its later remix featuring Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis helped the song reach a wider international audience. The remix peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Global 200.

Full ranking of Ghanaian entries