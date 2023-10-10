In a new interview amidst the brouhaha surrounding the death of the 27-year-old Nigerian singer, Mr. Joseph Aloba, has apologized for hastily burying his son. Mohbad died on Tuesday, 12th September 2023 and was buried the next day.
My son told me Naira Marley is evil, I am sorry for burying him so fast - Mohbad's father
The father of Mohbad, Mr. Joseph Aloba, has opened up to the BBC about his son's death.
Detailing why the singer was buried that fast though he was not Muslim, his father said it was because they couldn't get space at the morgue to preserve his body.
"My son d!ed at about 3pm, nobody called me. By the time I got to his house, it was 10pm and I saw a lot of crowd. We were denied a police report at the station, We tried to take him to the mortuary but there was no space, I couldn’t be watching him in the house," he said.
Apologizing to outraged fans of the 'Peace' singer, he said "I had to bury him. Nigerians should forgive me if I offended them. Nobody loves him like me. I have never seen Samlarry before in my life. The first day I went to Naira Marley’s house, Mohbad was eating and Naira picked a spoon and was eating with him.
In the interview conducted in Yoruba, he continued that "This really touched me that he loved him so much but my son told me Naira was evil. When I went to Naira’s room to beg him to forgive my son whatever he might have done, I didn’t know he was recording me".
He added that "the first time Samlarry ever beat him, he told me not to say anything, he reported at the police station but nothing was done. Since then he had always been living with fear. He was beaten again during his video shoot with Zlatan. I need justice for him".
"As a Pastor, I can’t fight this traditionally because of my religion. If they want to do the DNA test, let them do it" he concluded.
