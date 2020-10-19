The Tema-based rapper in his recent appearance on Kwawku Manu’s ‘Aggressive Interview' claimed his hit single “Obiaa Wone Master”, which features Stonebwoy, is bigger than Shatta Wale’s generation and his generation unborn.

According to him, the song has the same power as God and since God is the master of everything on earth, so is the song.

“You know, ‘Obiaa Wone Master’ is bigger than Shatta Wale, his generation and the next generation to come,” he told Kwaku Manu. “Because there’s no other person after God. God is the overall master.”

He also indicated that the song isn’t only bigger than Shatta Wale’s generation, but his generation too.

“The song isn’t only bigger than Shatta Wale’s generation, but my generation too. The song is bigger than anything in this world. As long as we live on this earth, everyone has a master. It’s God’s plan,” he concluded.

Watch the full interview below.