'YES! We don’t believe in the existence of an Almighty God' - Mzbel defends son's claims

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa Pulse Ghana

He specifically mentioned that he recognizes his mother (Mzbel) as the one who brought him into the world and doesn't attribute his existence to a supernatural being.

Adepa's comments sparked conversations on social media, with some commending his intelligence at such a young age, while others raised questions about Mzbel's parenting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a new post shared on her Instagram page, Mzbel has defended Adepa’s statement adding that yes indeed, they do not believe in the existence of an Almighty God.

Pulse Ghana

“YES! We dont believe in the existence of an Almighty God, because we know that everything or anything that has life no matter how big or small is a God, that is why when we pour libation (Pray) we acknowledge and honour all those energies (God). Our ancestors are dead but their blood and spirit runs through us, we are their DNA so we honour them too,” she wrote.

Mzbel also encouraged her followers to ask questions themselves important questions about faith and religion.

“We are all God’s… spend time with yourself in quietness, ask questions, and patiently wait for the answers from within u! You will be amazed,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mzbel Pulse Ghana