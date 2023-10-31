ADVERTISEMENT
'YES! We don’t believe in the existence of an Almighty God' - Mzbel defends son's claims

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Hiplife musician and entrepreneur, Mzbel, has joined the discussion initiated by her son, Kwame Adepa, also known as Okomfo Black, on the topics of God, religion, and creation.

Mzbel and Son
Mzbel and Son

Adepa recently shared his perspective, stating that he doesn't believe humans were created by God but rather born to fellow humans.

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa
Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

He specifically mentioned that he recognizes his mother (Mzbel) as the one who brought him into the world and doesn't attribute his existence to a supernatural being.

Adepa's comments sparked conversations on social media, with some commending his intelligence at such a young age, while others raised questions about Mzbel's parenting.

In a new post shared on her Instagram page, Mzbel has defended Adepa’s statement adding that yes indeed, they do not believe in the existence of an Almighty God.

Mzbel
Mzbel

“YES! We dont believe in the existence of an Almighty God, because we know that everything or anything that has life no matter how big or small is a God, that is why when we pour libation (Pray) we acknowledge and honour all those energies (God). Our ancestors are dead but their blood and spirit runs through us, we are their DNA so we honour them too,” she wrote.

Mzbel also encouraged her followers to ask questions themselves important questions about faith and religion.

“We are all God’s… spend time with yourself in quietness, ask questions, and patiently wait for the answers from within u! You will be amazed,” she added.

Mzbel
Mzbel

In the podcast that has sparked myriad reactions on social media, the singer's son added that he is not Christian as he revealed he is a traditionalist who pours libation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

