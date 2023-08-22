ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I miss him even though he has blocked me – Mzbel on her relationship with John Mahama

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian music star Mzbel, has said she misses former President John Dramani Mahama, who she affectionately calls "daddy."

Mzbel
Mzbel

Speaking in a recent interview on 3FM, Mzbel disclosed that she no longer has the number of the former president even though she wished they could chat like they used to.

Recommended articles

The ’16 Years’ hitmaker admitted that although she misses John Mahama she hasn’t tried to contact him because she believes that if he wants her to have his number, he would give it to her, and she doesn't want to chase after it.

“It’s been a while. I miss him; I miss my daddy. I don’t have his number and I guess he has changed his old number".

“Because if he wants me to have his number, he will let me have his number, I don’t have to chase for it”, she exclaimed after being asked why she has not tried retrieving his number from others

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old singer acknowledged that events that occurred three years ago shattered their bond.

Recall that a few years ago, Mzbel was engaged in a heated argument with her former friend, Tracey Boakye.

The two women took to social media to insult each other and reveal all kinds of secret including the fact that Former President John Mahama was their sugar daddy aka “Papa No”.

The fight between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye got so bad that Mzbel vowed to provide evidence that former president John Dramani Mahama is indeed the Papa No.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TikTok star Erkuah Official powdered by friends as she completes University of Ghana

TikTok star Erkuah Official powdered by friends as she completes University of Ghana

D Black at Oasis

'We're all victims of Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta's wagadri' - D-Black laments

Popular YouTuber Maame Sika’s father give her 3-bedroom house as graduation gift

Popular YouTuber Maame Sika’s father gives her 3-bedroom house as graduation gift [Video]

King Promise

King Promise: A 'terminator' making waves in the 'promise land'