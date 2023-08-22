I miss him even though he has blocked me – Mzbel on her relationship with John Mahama

The ’16 Years’ hitmaker admitted that although she misses John Mahama she hasn’t tried to contact him because she believes that if he wants her to have his number, he would give it to her, and she doesn't want to chase after it.

“It’s been a while. I miss him; I miss my daddy. I don’t have his number and I guess he has changed his old number".

“Because if he wants me to have his number, he will let me have his number, I don’t have to chase for it”, she exclaimed after being asked why she has not tried retrieving his number from others

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old singer acknowledged that events that occurred three years ago shattered their bond.

Recall that a few years ago, Mzbel was engaged in a heated argument with her former friend, Tracey Boakye.

The two women took to social media to insult each other and reveal all kinds of secret including the fact that Former President John Mahama was their sugar daddy aka “Papa No”.