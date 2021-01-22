The “Awoso Me” hitmaker has dominated the headlines throughout this week after making a guest appearance on Nana Ama McBrown’s “United Showbiz” programme on UTV over the weekend.

On the show, Mzbel, who is an atheist, confessed that she summoned her former friend, Afia Schwarzenegger, to a popular chief priest called Naae We in James Town, Accra, to mute Afia from attacking her.

She explained that Afia Schwarzenegger has been attacking her for no reason, so she wanted that to seize and believes reporting the matter to traditional authorities in the Ga community was the right thing to do.

Mzbel, however, accused Naae We of defrauding her to the tune of GHC 2,000

“It was this very show that I announced that I was summoning someone to Naae We last year. I don't want to mention the person's name,” she told Nana Ama McBrown. "Took my 2,000 but Nayele says the chief priest has been hospitalised for several weeks and he is on admission on drips for weeks. Naae We is a fraud."

“No one should take his case to Naae We. I went there and complained that someone has been troubling me, so I need my peace of mind. They told me they work with the Supreme Court. How can a chief priest be on a drip at the hospital?” she quizzed.

Right after the show, the P.R.O for Naae We claimed Mzbel asked them to kill Afia Schwarzenegger but she quickly denied, saying: “I did not go to Nae We to curse, kill Afia Schwarzenegger per se. I went to invoke a general curse. I did not go to the Nae We to curse Afia Schwarzenegger.”

And now, she has uploaded a new photo to her Instagram page and claimed in the caption that she is a ‘goddess’.

“I am MZBEL... The Goddess,” she captioned her latest photo after failing to evoke curses on Afia Schwarzenegger herself.