Nana Agradaa and her entourage involved in accident

According to a video posted on the Instagram page of GhOne TV shows that popular social media star and self-acclaimed preacher, Nana Agradaa and her group have been involved in an accident.

The video shows Nana Agradaa walking towards her wrecked SUV, which lies deep in the bushes by the side of the road.

Just yesterday, she was charged with sharing a private image without permission, contrary to Section 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act (Act 1038).

She pleaded not guilty to the charge before Her Honour Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, the Chief Magistrate of Circuit Court 10 on Wednesday, 8 February 2023.

Four other persons, Enock Owusu Kissi, 33, Charles Omane aka "One Gig", 39, Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi, 47, and a man called Andy who is still at large, were also charged with aiding and abetting a crime of non-consensual sharing of an intimate image.

Kissi (2nd accused), Omane (3rd accused), and Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi (4th accused), who were all in court, pleaded not guilty. The fifth suspect believed to be Andy (5th accused) is still at large.