According to the Ghanaian actress, "some of the most difficult situations I’ve faced in marriage could be infidelity which is very rampant these days".

Speaking on how she chose to sustain the marriage, Nana Akua said "if someone is listening, we chose differently because of our daughters. I’m not trying to advise anybody that if you encounter such a situation, emulate my decision".

Nana Akua Addo

"You need to make a decision based on what is mentally good for you and the kids. And always don’t forget that as much as the man has done that, it outweighs the good things embedded in him," she added with emphasized that "I’ll give it to my partner; he’s always been there for me and my children no matter what hence we always rise above that".

Detailing what may have created room for the infidelity in marriage, the mother of two said “sometimes, our work is such that our men are being compelled to [do stuff]; I’m not defending him but when it happens, I resort to prayer. My life coach told me you can’t have it all… Where your inner peace is, that is where the devil will strike you harder".

The fashionista adds that "I healed myself, stayed away from social media. We built ourselves, forgave ourselves, and tried to move on. Marriage is now like a race; it’s not about who is winning but the resilience you have to endure every pain that comes with it".

According to Nana Akua Addo who was speaking on Peace FM, “everyone and the level of situations they face in their marriages. I’ve said both of us understand each other. I come from a broken home… My life coach listened to my situation, laid my cards on the table, and asked me ‘which way would you want to pick?"

Further narrating her ordeal amid tears, the actress who was addressing questions from Counselor Lutterodt who was on the show as a panellist said “yes, there was an issue of infidelity but we chose to fight it instead of going our separate ways. I’m able to talk about it now".

She continued that "it’s been years I’ve been broken, I’ve been put together, I’ve healed, I’ve seen therapists; for me to be able to sit and talk about it, it shows that this is a healed woman. I’ve been through a lot,” but admitted that marriage is sweet.

Watch the video below.