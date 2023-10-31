I own a house; I won't let tenants pressure me - Nana Ama on social media pressure

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Nana Ama McBrown expressed her nonchalance towards social media pressures, stating that she doesn't feel any pressure because those commenting online are not responsible for her well-being. She pointed out that she is financially independent, providing for herself, and making her own choices.

"I don't have any pressure. I feed myself. I drive my own car, I bought it myself. I fuel my own car, I live in my own house that I built with my husband. We are fine. I won't allow anyone who's still renting to give me any pressure. There's no pressure at all," she confidently declared.

Nana Ama McBrown acknowledged that her career has exposed her to various opinions from the public, but she retains the power to choose which comments are beneficial to her.

She stated, "Because of the life I have been given, I've been subjected to your scrutiny, so you can say anything to me. It's up to me to determine if your comments are constructive or not... I will ignore you and focus on those who support me. I have high blood pressure for which I take medication daily, so I won't allow you to give me unscientific pressure... I am a contented woman with everything in life. Calculate that for me," she added.