Ghanaian showbiz entrepreneur, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, who has been appointed as the NDC's spokesperson on matters relating to the creative arts industry, has responded to Worlasi's cry, revealing that the party is taking the right measure to resolve the issue.

Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Speaking to ghanaweb.com he said “It has come to the attention of the party and in fact, we have reached out to his management team and we are seeking to resolve it as much as possible. So yes, we have the full details now, we are going back to try to get the other details to try to confirm to fully what happened. So that can inform the next step we take on this”.

According to Sadiq, who is the CEO of 3 Music Awards, the issue is a matter of copyright concern and must be handled with due diligence for a very sound solution. “This is a copyright matter; it also behoves on the law. So, if you understand copyright matters, for instance, it is not a straight forward matter for you to sort of conclude on immediately".

Worlasi at 2020 VGMA

He continued that "So, as I said initially when he ranted, we wanted details in terms of which song was played and at what point of the event. We got that and we reached out to his management to sort of get fuller details. When we are done don’t forget that as a party, we are dealing with different suppliers and different teams working on the event and you need to be clear that whatever initial conclusions that we all have is the case, then you can know how to move forward with this".

Sadiq emphasized that the National Democratic Congress as a political party is committed to ensuring creative art players benefit from their craft, hence, the party will make sure all the people involved in the matter will walk away from the table fully served and satisfied.

“Really and truly its no issue, this is a party that we are law-abiding and of course as a party, there is a team in charge of creative arts that understand these matters as well. And it is our duty to ensure every creative gets its due from their sweet,” he added.