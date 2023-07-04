ADVERTISEMENT
Newly married Harold Amenyah says he is open to having a threesome with his wife

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has recently sparked controversy with his comments regarding his openness to the idea of having a threesome.

Irene and Harold Amenyah
Irene and Harold Amenyah

During a discussion on GhOne TV, the actor, who recently got married, expressed his willingness to explore this unconventional relationship arrangement if his wife was open to the idea.

The topic of threesomes was raised by the host, and Harold Amenyah responded, "I haven't tried it before, but I am actually open to it."

When the host pointed out that Harold was now married, he explained that if his wife was open to the idea, he would be willing to explore it. The conversation continued as the host inquired about the selection process for the third person in the threesome.

Harold-Amenyah
Harold-Amenyah Pulse Ghana
Harold explained, "We will audition. The two of us have to be mutually in sync with it because, obviously, it's two people that you are meeting now."

He further revealed that he had initially planned to have a threesome on his 30th birthday, but it never happened as he started dating his now-wife. Harold acknowledged that his wife comes from a more traditional Ghanaian background, which might present challenges in navigating this idea.

Despite potential cultural obstacles, Harold expressed his openness to the concept and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Irene and Harold Amenyah
Irene and Harold Amenyah Irene and Harold Amenyah Pulse Ghana

Earlier this year, on April 1, 2023, the Ghanaian actor tied the knot with his fiancée in a simple yet elegant traditional wedding ceremony. The wedding became the talk of the town, with friends, family, and fans celebrating their union.

