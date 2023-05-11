Ofori Amponsah insists baby mama Aisha Modi who's married to another man remains his wife

Earlier in an interview with Delay, Ayisha Modi stated that she got married to the highlife singer at age 18 and he was the one who broke his virginity but their marriage later crashed in 2012.

“I got married to Ofori Amponsah at age 18 when I had my first child who is currently 16 years. This marriage lasted for a few years and after that, we reunited as friends and I also helped him on a few of his projects.

"I have known Ofori Amponsah for almost 17 years. He is my first boyfriend who broke my virginity so we have a great bond. We are currently good friends,” she stated.

However, in a recent interview on Accra FM, Ofori Amponsah confirmed that they are still together, despite breaking up and making up several times, which he described as normal.

“She is really my wife,'’ he said.

Asked if he made the statement just for the fun of it, the ‘Odwo’ hitmaker said: “We are still together. Although we have broken up and made up several times, which is normal, we are still together.”

Halfway through the conversation, a listener sent in a message saying he can attest to the fact that Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi once lived in Sowutuom as a couple and the singer responded, “Yeah, It is true. Then he really knows.”

Not too long ago, Ayisha Modi disclosed that she is married to a certain rich and popular Sowutuom Chief, identified as Abas Giwa Sariki.

