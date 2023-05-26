In a self-recorded video posted via her social media page, Empress Gifty made it clear that any friend of hers who calls her husband will be in trouble with her.
'Our friendship ends the day you call my husband ’ - Empress Gifty Adorye warns
Ghanaian gospel artist, Empress Gifty Adorye has issued a strong warning to her friends who are in the habit of calling her husband for one thing or the other.
According to Empress, she is not friends with her husband’s friends so she doesn’t expect any of her friends to befriend her husband.
” If you are my friend and you have the guts to call my husband, I will block you on his phone and deal with you. My husband will let me know you called so don’t you dare try to interfere in my personal affairs. I am not friends with my husband’s friends so why should I allow you to be friends with him? If you don’t know how to keep boundaries, I will help you do it”. Empress Gifty was recorded saying.
The song preaches a message of motivation that one’s beginning may look troubled, however, with trust in God, the end will look brighter.
The celebrated gospel songstress encouraged people not to allow themselves to be troubled by what others do or say because their destiny is in the hands of God and not humans.
