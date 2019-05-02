During an exclusive chat with pulse.com.gh, the 23-year-old was asked if Delay’s offer means fans are going to see her in the classroom soon and she replied in the negative with a reason.

According to the video vixen, she is too old to go back to school and she is rather thinking about venturing into business. Speaking to David Mawuli of pulse.com.gh, Pamela further explained that she later sat with Delay and they discussed how best she can help her.

However, Pamela later admitted that education is important and it has no age limit but reiterated that if she gets any cash gift right now, the first thing she’s going to do is business and education will be later.

Pamela even added that she will reject a free scholarship from Wisconsin University, the school she once claimed to be a student of which turned out not to be true. Her reason remains that she only wants to go into business for now and school later.

Hear more from Pamela in the video below.