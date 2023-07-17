Pappy Kojo takes trolling to the 'Highest' level as he performs 'Try Me' at a show (VIDEO)

"When landlord comes back from America 🇺🇸 I will give him back his song," he captioned the post that has triggered hundreds of comments.

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie have been trending over their past relationship Yvonne Nelson disclosed in the controversial book.

According to Yvonne, Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and did not show enough responsibility for an abortion he sanctioned. She narrated that 'he said no' to keeping the baby and never checked up on her after he drove her to a hospital for an abortion.

However, Sarkodie in his 'Try Me' reply has denied some of the allegations by Yvonne Nelson. In the song, he said he wasn't the one that solely called for the abortion. He revealed that Yvonne Nelson said she couldn't have kept the pregnancy because she was in school then.

According to rumours, Pappy Kojo also reportedly dated Yvonne Nelson, hence, his commentary on the saga has been of interest to Netizens. However, it appears that Pappy Kojo has chosen trolling path to make a mockery of the situation and the two parties.