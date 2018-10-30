Pulse.com.gh logo
Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze

Netizens are fussing about these photos and already, tongues are wagging.

Social media has been rife with reports that the Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has ended his relationship with Deborah Vanessa, alias Sister Deborah for actress Fela.

Over the weeks, there has been several speculations of the love life of the musical duo, Sister Derby and Medikal hitting the rocks. Fella Makafui's name later popped up in rumors to be the new replacement of Sister Derby and we are beginning to believe there are some elements of truth.

Fella and Medikal have been spotted lately in many cosy photos which is is garnering credence for the speculation. Netizens are fussing about these photos and already, tongues are wagging.

Pulse.com.gh brings you photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

