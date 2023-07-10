ADVERTISEMENT
Please, forgive me; I cheated with several women - Adjetey Anang tells wife in his book

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has bravely confessed to cheating on his wife severally in his memoir.

Adjetey Anang and wife
Adjetey Anang and wife

In his newly released book, titled "Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience," the award-winning actor shares this delicate aspect of his relationship with his wife of almost a decade, Elorm Anang.

In chapter nine, titled "Marital Challenges and Imperfection," Adjetey Anang candidly explores the trials and tribulations that his marriage has endured, including a prolonged wait of over seven years to conceive their first child and his infidelity.

Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elorm
Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elorm Pulse Ghana

The beloved actor, known for his role in "Things We Do For Love," openly admits that what initially started as naive behavior with the opposite sex gradually escalated into intense flirtation, occasionally crossing boundaries.

"I must admit that I was somewhat naive at the beginning, oblivious to subtle amorous hints and perhaps too trusting of people's intentions until it was too late. As time went on, I became more audacious, daring, and even adventurous, often initiating flirtatious conversations and leading many astray. I have found myself in compromising situations with women. Some encounters began with innocent admiration and harmless fun, but after prolonged conversations, they evolved into flirting that, regrettably, sometimes went too far," he writes in his book.

Adjety Anang and family
Adjety Anang and family Adjetey Anang’s successful marriage tips- Lesson 1 (Your values are you) Pulse Ghana

Adjetey Anang does not shy away from acknowledging his past transgressions, confessing, "Yes, I have cheated on my wife, both emotionally and physically." He takes responsibility for his actions and offers a heartfelt apology to all the women with whom he engaged in inappropriate behavior.

"To each and every woman who has been part of this journey with me, I humbly apologize for my inappropriate behavior. Forgiving myself has been a struggle, and these experiences have marked the lowest points in our marriage, nearly tearing us apart. I am immensely grateful for God's grace, Elorm's forgiveness, and the unwavering love that has kept us resilient during those dark times," he adds.

Adjetey Anang added that his wife always caught him before things could get worse with his girlfriends.

