Please, forgive me; I cheated with several women - Adjetey Anang tells wife in his book

In chapter nine, titled "Marital Challenges and Imperfection," Adjetey Anang candidly explores the trials and tribulations that his marriage has endured, including a prolonged wait of over seven years to conceive their first child and his infidelity.

The beloved actor, known for his role in "Things We Do For Love," openly admits that what initially started as naive behavior with the opposite sex gradually escalated into intense flirtation, occasionally crossing boundaries.

"I must admit that I was somewhat naive at the beginning, oblivious to subtle amorous hints and perhaps too trusting of people's intentions until it was too late. As time went on, I became more audacious, daring, and even adventurous, often initiating flirtatious conversations and leading many astray. I have found myself in compromising situations with women. Some encounters began with innocent admiration and harmless fun, but after prolonged conversations, they evolved into flirting that, regrettably, sometimes went too far," he writes in his book.

Adjetey Anang does not shy away from acknowledging his past transgressions, confessing, "Yes, I have cheated on my wife, both emotionally and physically." He takes responsibility for his actions and offers a heartfelt apology to all the women with whom he engaged in inappropriate behavior.

"To each and every woman who has been part of this journey with me, I humbly apologize for my inappropriate behavior. Forgiving myself has been a struggle, and these experiences have marked the lowest points in our marriage, nearly tearing us apart. I am immensely grateful for God's grace, Elorm's forgiveness, and the unwavering love that has kept us resilient during those dark times," he adds.

