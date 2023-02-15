President Akufo-Addo should apologise to Ghanaians over economic crisis - KSM

According to him, the president must apologise to Ghanaians because the country has being driven into a dich

“The President should come and tell us that we are in a big mess. And that ‘we are sorry.’ We created this mess. The mess didn’t come from anywhere, … our own pettiness; drove us this far,” he said.

Among other things KSM highlighted some ways government can alleviate the burden on Ghanaians.

“The first thing to do is to scrap ex gratia…the ex gratia from now to [say] five years is being scrapped. Let us cut down the number of people at the Presidency to let the people know that we are in a mess,” KSM further stated.

KSM in the interview also spoke about creative arts education, comedy and more.

According to him, in his quest to impart knowledge in the arts to younger people, his intention to establish a school for this purpose.

He added that the school is the major achievement left for him to accomplish as a creative.

“I don’t see myself as retiring but eventually I would like to have a school, some institution and introduce some of the things that I have grown up learning or knowing [to people]. Let’s teach people. People should know this,” he said.