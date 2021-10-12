According to the actor, "in the beginning, God created Adam and Eve, not Steve and Steve!!". The outspoken argues that his position doesn't mean anyone who is gay will be denied humanity.
Prince David Osei declares strong support for anti-LGBTQ bill; here's his reason
Prince David Osei has declared support for the anti-LGBTQ bill and he cites God and biology to back his argument.
“No one is denying one’s humanity if you Gay. But we are not suppose to pretend that men are women and women are men. We won’t modify basic biology because it threatens ones subjective sense of being Gay ." he said.
Prince David Osei made this known on social media after he shared a video of Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, speaking about his support for the anti-LGBTQ bill. In the
Ending a caption to the video, he wrote "For all of human history boy met girl, girl met boy! You can’t magically change your gender, you can’t magically change your age, you can’t magically change your sex” Ben Shapiro". Watch the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh