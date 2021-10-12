RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince David Osei declares strong support for anti-LGBTQ bill; here's his reason

Prince David Osei has declared support for the anti-LGBTQ bill and he cites God and biology to back his argument.

Prince David Osei
According to the actor, "in the beginning, God created Adam and Eve, not Steve and Steve!!". The outspoken argues that his position doesn't mean anyone who is gay will be denied humanity.

No one is denying one’s humanity if you Gay. But we are not suppose to pretend that men are women and women are men. We won’t modify basic biology because it threatens ones subjective sense of being Gay ." he said.

On being a TRANSGENDER in Ghana- Ohemartin's Transgirl Story

Prince David Osei made this known on social media after he shared a video of Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, speaking about his support for the anti-LGBTQ bill. In the

Ending a caption to the video, he wrote "For all of human history boy met girl, girl met boy! You can’t magically change your gender, you can’t magically change your age, you can’t magically change your sex” Ben Shapiro". Watch the video below.

