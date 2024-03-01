There are a lot of diseases around, I will not kiss in movies again - Prince David Osei

To his surprise, he does not know whether some of these people have a hidden sickness or not.

“I sit down and look at the images of my colleagues I kissed and wonder if I indeed kissed all of them in the name of a movie,” he said.

Stating why he is putting a stop to shooting romantic movies, the actor says he is afraid for his health.

According to him, there are a lot of diseases out there and he does not know whether the person he might kiss has a disease or not, so, the best way for him is to stop kissing in movies.

Prince claims he does not know what the actresses he kisses in the movies do with their mouths, or, the kind of diseases they have.

“There are a lot of diseases around, and one does not really know what one is doing with his or her mouth or where they have used their mouths to do,” he said.

In addition to his insights on on-screen romance, Prince David Osei, a vocal supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has recently endorsed Dr. Bawumia, the Vice President and NPP's flagbearer.

Osei commended Dr. Bawumia's contributions, particularly highlighting achievements in digitization and the National Identification Authority (NIA) initiatives.