Proud husband John Dumelo celebrates wife's call to the Bar

Her post read: "See what the Lord has done. See what the Lord has done. What I have prayed n waited for come to pass. My profound gratitude goes to the Almighty God, my mom and dad for praying without ceasing, my sisters Sena n Selassie for praying for me and with me throughout this journey and supporting me in diverse ways, my learned friends Akua B, Emefa, Susan, n Elizabeth and lastly to my husband @johndumelo1 for being my best study mate even though he is not a lawyer this man loves the law… he participated vividly in my journey and the best part of it all is his skill of chewing and pouring. Thanks Efo you are the best thing that has happened to me and I am glad you a part of my story."