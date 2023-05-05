She was among a number of Law Students who were called to the Bar on May 5, 2023.
Proud husband John Dumelo celebrates wife's call to the Bar
Wife of celebrated Ghanaian actor and Politician, John Dumelo, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo has been called to the Bar in Ghana.
The proud husband, who was fill with excitement took to his social media to celebrate as his wife, Gifty Dumelo.
Gifty, popularly referred to as Miss Gee, has successfully completed her Law studies and is graduating today.
In an Instagram post to celebrate his wife’s accomplishments, John shared a family portrait from her graduation with the caption;
“Congratulations my love @missgeeonly for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already lol. Love you.”
Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq also penned down an emotional message chronicling her journey in law school. She gave credit to John for being her study partner and assisting her in every way possible.
Her post read: "See what the Lord has done. See what the Lord has done. What I have prayed n waited for come to pass. My profound gratitude goes to the Almighty God, my mom and dad for praying without ceasing, my sisters Sena n Selassie for praying for me and with me throughout this journey and supporting me in diverse ways, my learned friends Akua B, Emefa, Susan, n Elizabeth and lastly to my husband @johndumelo1 for being my best study mate even though he is not a lawyer this man loves the law… he participated vividly in my journey and the best part of it all is his skill of chewing and pouring. Thanks Efo you are the best thing that has happened to me and I am glad you a part of my story."
Gifty Mawunya Nkornu is a Ghanaian lawyer based in the United Kingdom. Gifty is a graduate of Central University and also holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
On the 12th of May 2018, at Spintex in Accra, John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tied the knot. The couple is blessed with a son and daughter.
