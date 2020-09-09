Pulse.com.gh, with over 1 million followers on Instagram and close to 1.5 million on Facebook has been nominated in the best 'Online Media Company Of The Year' category for the award show set to come off in November.

The award ceremony is an annual event put together by RAD Communications Limited to champion excellence in communications across Ghana. Accordingly, the scheme celebrates teams and individuals whose work holds significance in Ghana’s media and communications industry.

Top Ghanaian celebrities like Shatta Wale, Joselyn Dumas, Kuami Eugene and Fella Makafui have all been nominated in the Brands Ambassador of The Year category. TV3's Thierry Nyann and Juliet Bawuah with Max TV's Yaw Ampofo have also been nominated in other categories.

Joselyn Dumas

This year’s event would be held at the Africa Trade House on November 7 in Accra, at 1800 hours with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols. Public voting for all categories will start on 10th September 2020 via USSD Code *920*2020. To vote for Pulse Ghana use code (9772) or visit www.votedigital.net to cast your vote.