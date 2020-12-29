However, among all, these ten headlines are the most talked-about news about the father of two.

Feature With Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson and Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy in the latter part of 2019 took his fans by surprise after a photo and video of him with American singer, Keri Hilson, popped on social media. Fast forward, in 2020 it was revealed that the pair worked on a song together.

The song titled 'Nominate' became a hot topic as it also became the first time Keri has returned to do music after years of going silent.

Viral Putuu Song

Stonebwoy has several popular songs in 2020 but 'Putuu' tops it all. The song which first hit social media as a freestyle fast went viral. The dancehall act followed it with the official release of the freestyle which titled 'Pray'.

The song fetched wild attention following how Stonebwoy creatively employed using 'gibberish' lyrics that sounds like tongues to creat his melody. it became a monster hit track that sparked a trend on social media.

Release Of Anglo Junction Album

Stonebwoy also swept headlines in the media space after he released his fourth studio album dubbed, Anloga Junction.

The 15-track masterpiece features Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Zlatan, Chivv, Spanker among others with production credit from other top-notch producers.

Fight With Sarkodie's Manager (Angel)

Stonebwoy apologizes for assaulting Sarkodie's manager, Angel

Four months ago, reports surfaced that Stonebwoy physically assaulted Angel Town, Sarkodie's manager. The report caught wild attention as it became the latest incident of the dancehall act being caught up in violence.

The news saw social media and showbiz shows on TV and Radio talking about Stonebwoy and his temperament, especially after Sarkodie came out to confirm the report. The assault is said to have happened during the recording of Sarkodie's virtual concert.

Sound Clash Face-Off With Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale clash

Stonebwoy once again swept headlines after he faced his upon time arch-rival, Shatta Wale, in a sound clash show.

The face-off became the first time the two dancehall acts mounted the same stage to battle each other lyrically after they smoked the peace pipe in 2019.

The battle between the two lasted for weeks in the media space with related stories including one about Samini saying he is disappointed in Stonebwoy for accepting the challenge and not recommending him to face Shatta Wale himself.

Expressing Disappointment In Sarkodie

After Stonebwoy's reported assault on Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, in August, the dancehall act later in November came to speak out Sarkodie's unfair treatment to him.

During an interview on Joy FM, he expressed his disappointment in how the rapper reported him to the police over what happened. That sent signal that the two musicians aren't cool as they use to be and that made headlines.

Willingness To Run As Ashaiman MP

Ghana went to the polls this year on December 7th. Things became heated as some celebrities or entertainers endorsed political parties. T

alking about this, Stonebwoy during an interview was asked what will happen if his Ashaiman base calls on him to contest as an MP. In his response, he said if the people call on him, he won't decline it.

His comment generated buzz that Stonebwoy won't mind running as MP for Ashaiman.