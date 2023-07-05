Rappers always want to 'beef' me because they know I’m the best – Eno Barony brags

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi, Eno Barony highlighted that her unique approach sets her apart from other female rappers globally. While artists like Nicki Minaj gained recognition by collaborating with male counterparts, Eno Barony chooses to carve her path, refusing to imitate others.

"When the girls first enter the industry, they want to throw shots at me," Eno Barony revealed during the interview. In addition, male rappers also call her out, seeking battles as a way to test their skills. "When a guy is rapping and I'm minding my own business, they'll say Eno should battle this guy," she added.

Despite the beefs and challenges, Eno Barony maintains her confidence. Drawing inspiration from a powerful analogy, she stated, "If a fruit on a tree is not nice, nobody would throw stones at it."