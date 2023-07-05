Eno, known for her fearless style, shared that she has become a target for both male and female rappers who often take shots at her or challenge her to battles. However, she remains undeterred, focusing on her own growth and artistic expression.
Rappers always want to 'beef' me because they know I’m the best – Eno Barony brags
Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony discussed the difficulties she encounters as a female artist in the music industry.
In an interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi, Eno Barony highlighted that her unique approach sets her apart from other female rappers globally. While artists like Nicki Minaj gained recognition by collaborating with male counterparts, Eno Barony chooses to carve her path, refusing to imitate others.
"When the girls first enter the industry, they want to throw shots at me," Eno Barony revealed during the interview. In addition, male rappers also call her out, seeking battles as a way to test their skills. "When a guy is rapping and I'm minding my own business, they'll say Eno should battle this guy," she added.
Despite the beefs and challenges, Eno Barony maintains her confidence. Drawing inspiration from a powerful analogy, she stated, "If a fruit on a tree is not nice, nobody would throw stones at it."
