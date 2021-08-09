RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rev Obofour enstooled as chief in Accra at colourful ceremony (WATCH)

Reverend Francis Antwi popularly known as Rev Obofour has been enstooled as a chief in Accra.

A ceremony was held over the weekend to enstool the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) as a Ga Sempe Mants3 at Bortianor. The man of God can now be addressed as Nii Adotey Gyata 1, his stool name.

According to the Bortianor traditional community, the decision to enstool Obofour as a chief is to appreciate his philanthropic activities and significant impact in the community.

The enstooling ceremony happened within 2 days for the traditional rites to be performed. On day 1, Rev Obofour was picked up by on Saturday evening by men from the Bortianor traditional council and on Sunday, he was out doored at a mini festival.

Wife of the affluent Ghanaian preacher, Ciara Antwi, was present at the ceremony which also her being dressed as Queen Mother of the Bortianor traditional community.

Other chiefs of the community graced the ceremony to pay homage to Obofour the new chief. See the video below from the colourinful out dooring ceremony which had hundreds of people in attendance treated to drumming and dancing with gunshots being fired.

