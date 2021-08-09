According to the Bortianor traditional community, the decision to enstool Obofour as a chief is to appreciate his philanthropic activities and significant impact in the community.

The enstooling ceremony happened within 2 days for the traditional rites to be performed. On day 1, Rev Obofour was picked up by on Saturday evening by men from the Bortianor traditional council and on Sunday, he was out doored at a mini festival.

Wife of the affluent Ghanaian preacher, Ciara Antwi, was present at the ceremony which also her being dressed as Queen Mother of the Bortianor traditional community.

Rev Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara Pulse Ghana