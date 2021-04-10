RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Roseline Okoro: Yvonne Okoro’s sister ties the knot; KiDi, Majid Michel grace ceremony (VIDEOS)

One of actress Yvonne Okoro’s five siblings, Roseline Okoro is officially off the market as she settles down with her lifelong partner.

Fans were shocked when wedding photos of the former beauty pageant and her husband flooded social media.

The ceremony was graced by Yvonne Okoro and Majid Michel, with a star performance from Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi.

Roseline Okoro moved from being a contestant of the Miss Ghana pageant in 2012 into the medical profession last year.

Roseline Okoro is the younger sister of Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro. She has defied all odds to make a name for herself.

Currently, she has graduated from medical school earning her place as a professional medical doctor.

