He contends that politicians in Ghana prioritize their own interests over the welfare of the people, amassing wealth overseas while neglecting the needs of the populace.
Run away from this country if you have the least chance-Captain Planet
Rapper Captain Planet has issued a stark call to Ghana's youth, advising them to abandon any sense of patriotism and seize opportunities to leave the country for better prospects abroad.
In a thought-provoking message shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the former leader of the disbanded 4x4 music trio urged those fortunate enough to leave Ghana not to return, emphasizing the lack of concern from leaders for the citizens' well-being.
"Your future is not secured here," Captain Planet asserted, urging individuals to prioritize their own interests and not sacrifice themselves for a nation where political leaders prioritize personal gain over public welfare.
This message comes at a time when Ghana's economy is facing challenges, with rising commodity prices and growing dissatisfaction with the government's performance.
