ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sam George praise Tracy Sarkcess, lambasts Yvonne Nelson over revelations in her book

Dorcas Agambila

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, has described 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' written by popular actress Yvonne Nelson as a selective tell-it-all.

Sam Nartey George
Sam Nartey George

Sam George, known for his outspoken nature and involvement in social and political issues, did not hold back in sharing his opinion about Nelson's memoir.

Recommended articles

Sam Nartey George
Sam Nartey George Pulse Ghana

While acknowledging the actress's right to share her experiences, he questioned the extent to which the book presents a balanced narrative.

According to Sam George, despite Yvonne Nelson’s bold attempt, "certain things ought to remain private".

ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Instagram

The lawmaker did not delve into specific details about the book or the aspects he found lacking. However, his comments were centered around the allegations of Yvonne Nelson abortion claims.

He also lauded Sarkodie’s wife Tracy and her demeanor in the light of this matter.

According to him , her commentary on the matter has made him understand why Sarkodie stuck with her for all these years.

Nelson's memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' has gained significant attention since its release, with readers eager to gain insight into the actress's life and experiences. While some have praised her for being courageous and open in sharing her story, others have raised questions about the book's potential biases or omissions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie impregnated me - Yvonne Nelson says in new book

Yvonne Nelson shuns dad to celebrate mum on Fathers' Day

Yvonne Nelson's relationship with mum 'shatters' as she hides dad's identity for 37 years

Yvonne Nelson reveals late Mr Nelson is not her real dad, apologizes for insulting him

Yvonne Nelson reveals late Mr Nelson was not her real dad, regrets insulting him

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson's 'sexual' encounter with a Nigerian king and the $5000 compensation