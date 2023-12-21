Sam George proves he is the most faithful husband in Ghana, dares any side chick to show up

The MP stated that his wife embodies the full package of being both a wife and a side chick, making him not desire any other woman.

Pulse Ghana

“My life is work, house, and church. If you know any girl anywhere I am dating, just call her to the show, I am waiting. I am throwing a challenge out there. Anybody should bring evidence.

You won't ever see me sitting at a spot alone or with some random girl. If you see me anywhere, especially at +233, my wife is always sitting by me,” he shared during the StarChat show with Bola Ray.

Sam George humorously described how he fulfils the roles of husband, boyfriend, and 'sugar daddy' to his wife as part of his efforts to add excitement to their home life.

“I tell my wife that she is my side chick and my wife. And I am her sugar daddy, boyfriend, husband all put together. Whatever husbands do in the house, I do it. And whatever sugar daddies do, I do them as well,” he expressed in a mix of pidgin and English.