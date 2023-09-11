Sammy Kuffour steals show in Vintage car worth GH200k to attend chop bar event

Among the affluent club members, each driving their own luxurious cars, Sammy Kuffour managed to steal the spotlight with his timeless classic. His vintage automobile became the center of attention, capturing the most glances and sparking the liveliest conversations throughout the day.

All the rich East Legon members who showed up were driving luxury cars but Sammy Kuffour stole the show with his vintage classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car was the attention grabber of the day and got the most eyeballs and generated the most discussion.