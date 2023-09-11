ADVERTISEMENT
Sammy Kuffour steals show in Vintage car worth GH200k to attend chop bar event

Dorcas Agambila

Sammy Kuffour, a member of East Legon rich men was the man of the moment over the weekend as he caused a stir in his 1950s vintage Chevrolet.

East Legon rich men
East Legon rich men

The businessman added a touch of nostalgia to the group's outing as they headed to a local chop bar.

Among the affluent club members, each driving their own luxurious cars, Sammy Kuffour managed to steal the spotlight with his timeless classic. His vintage automobile became the center of attention, capturing the most glances and sparking the liveliest conversations throughout the day.

Take a moment to admire Sammy Kuffour and his stunning vintage ride in the image below...

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
