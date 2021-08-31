Sarkodie statue shows up on social media

Though the statue is not real, it's just an artwork but it has sparked engagement among Netizens. Some Sark Natives believe it is about time a real statue is erected to acknowledge Sarkodie as the legend that he is.

The artwork was posted by, @SterlingHood123, a Sarkodie fanatic. Sharing the image on his Twitter account, he wrote "Is About time @Sarkodie".

However, despite Sarkodie's impactful work as a musician, others believe he hasn't reached a status worth a Ghanaian statue yet. "Even Philip Gbeho who wrote the national anthem we have not build any statue for him na Sark...... Which song sell Ghana done the national anthem," @TOMAGA_GK tweeted.

Another Twitter user, @Isakaba_1 believes the rapper deserves the statue. He wrote "ah? U think ppl outside know the national anthem than Adonai or painkiller? Yh the man who wrote the national anthem may deserve a statue but this argument is a very weak argument".

Sarkodie has been a Ghanaian musician for the past ten years after the release of his first single. He is currently the most awarded Ghanaian rapper with about 106 awards out of about 191 nominations.

The rapper who is out with a new album, 'No Pressure' has won 26 Ghana Music Awards and other international awards like the BETs, Best International Act in 2012 and he was adjudged as the first winner of BET's Best International Flow artist at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on some of his achievements a few days ago, Sarkodie said "I remember when BET was posting Burna Boy selling out the Apollo, they said the first Afrobeat artiste to sell out the Apollo, you see it's because we don't hold on to it, I did it before him".

For the above reasons and more, fans believe King Sark deserves a statue in Ghana whilst some few disagree. See the tweets below and share your opinion with us as well.