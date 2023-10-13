This is too cute; fans wowed as Sarkodie's son MJ starts practicing beats making (WATCH)

In the video, MJ can be seen engaged with the beat maker, showcasing an early interest in music production.

Sarkodie playfully captioned the video with, "Since I can't afford MOG Beatz no more guess who's coming through."

Born in March 2020, MJ, whose full name is Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, is the first son and second child of Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy. It seems that the young prodigy may be following in the footsteps of his father, known for his illustrious music career.

Michael Owusu Addo born July 10, 1985 known professionally as Sarkodie , is a Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur from Tema. His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for "Artiste of the Decade".

He was announced the first winner of BET's Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. He is also considered one of the major proponents of the Azonto genre and dance.

Sarkodie (Biography) was born on 10th July 1987 and raised in Tema and is the fourth born of five children.