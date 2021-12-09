Sarkodie’s Tweet about Kumerica is 2021's most-liked Tweet in Ghana

Sarkodie tweeted “Good morning Kumerica” when he landed in Kumasi for his “No Pressure” album release party in the Garden City.

The tweet had massive engagements: it was retweeted 2,125 times and had a whopping 16,800 likes on the microblogging site.

This is according to Twitter’s annual data highlighting some of the biggest moments and events that drove the most engaging and exciting conversations across the calendar year.

Meanwhile, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s birthday wish to her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo, was second the most-liked tweet by Ghana Twitter in 2021.

Although, Mrs. Akufo-Addo's tweet garnered more overall likes than Sarkodie's tweet, Twitter's data suggests the First Lady's post was second's to the rapper's when it came to likes by Ghana Twitter.

Manchester United's tweet to formally announce the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo came in third place, while, Black Sherif’s tweet about his first and second sermon hit songs came fourth.

The top five most-liked tweets in Ghana is completed by Kofi Kinaata’s throwback photo of Castro and himself in a studio.