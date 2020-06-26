The rapper and her family were placed under 14-day mandatory quarantine last week after the government of Ghana evacuated them with other Ghanaians stuck in the U.K over the coronavirus pandemic.

While in the U.K, Tracy consistently criticised the government on social media for not making necessary arrangements to quickly evacuate them back home.

But after spending seven days under the mandatory quarantine, Tracy says she needs to step out of her room with her family to receive ‘fresh air’ because being stuck in her apartment ‘doesn’t feel healthy – mentally and physically’.

She revealed this in a tweet on Friday, June 26, adding that even prisoners are allowed to step out for fresh air.

Tracy tweeted: “It’s been a week now since we went into quarantine. We’ve been stuck in the four corners of our room with two kids, 24/7. We are not allowed even in the yard of the hotel for fresh air or walk around. It doesn’t feel healthy mentally and physically. Aren’t prisoners even allowed 30 minutes a day out?”